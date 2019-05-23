Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers, who were 1-1 in the tournament, improved to 3-1 against Louisville in 2019 and 34-24 on the season. The Cardinals, who were 0-2 in the tourney after winning the ACC regular-season title, dropped to 43-15.

DURHAM, N.C. --- Sophomore lefthander Mat Clark allowed just one run on one hit in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched to lead Clemson to a 7-1 victory over No. 7 Louisville in the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Thursday.

Clark (9-2) was masterful to earn the win, as he retired the first 22 batters of the game and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He threw just 92 pitches and gave up two walks with three strikeouts. Clark was aided by an outstanding defensive performance behind him, including a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch by Jordan Greene in shallow right field in the eighth inning to preserve his no-hit bid.

Reid Detmers (11-3), the 2019 ACC Pitcher-of-the-Year, suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Two of his three losses this season have come against the Tigers.

In the third inning, Michael Green extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double, then Kyle Wilkie belted a two-out, two-run double.

In the fourth inning, Justin Hawkins blasted a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, then Greene lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

Wilkie added a solo homer, his fifth of the year, in the seventh inning.

Pinch-hitter Zach Britton hit the first pitch of the ninth inning over the fence in right field to break up Clark's no-hit bid.

The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPNU.

Check out our Spring DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop! Click HERE to see everything in inventory.