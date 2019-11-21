Dawes was front and center of Clemson’s back-breaking first-half run, starting things off with a 3-pointer. Hunter Tyson , Curran Scott and Tevin Mack also had long-range baskets during the stretch, which Dawes closed with a bucket to put the Tigers ahead 34-7.

Dawes, a 6-foot-2 freshman who has started every game, made 7 of 11 shots including three 3-pointers as the Tigers (4-1) had little trouble handing Alabama A&M (0-5) its 13th straight loss.

CLEMSON -- Al-Amir Dawes had a career-high 19 points and Clemson scored 23 straight points in the first half to put away Alabama A&M 87-51 on Thursday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore added a 3-pointer near the end of the half that grew the lead to 51-19 against the overmatched Bulldogs.

Mack, a graduate transfer from Alabama, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs have not won since defeating Mississippi Valley State 78-63 last February.

Brandon Miller led Alabama A&M with 17 points off five 3-pointers.

Tigers sophomore Trey Jemison had a career best 10 points and four of his team’s seven blocks in putting away the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs are in the midst of a rugged start to their season. They have two more games with Atlantic Coast Conference teams at Miami on Dec. 14 and at Notre Dame on Dec. 29, their last non-conference game before starting league play in the SWAC. Alabama A&M has also played at Cincinnati this season.

Clemson: The Tigers biggest non-conference tests start Sunday at a tournament in Las Vegas where they’ll face TCU and either Colorado or Wyoming. Then comes a post-Thanksgiving trip to Minnesota as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M returns home to face Troy on Monday night.

Clemson plays TCU in Las Vegas on Sunday.

