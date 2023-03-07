Grice (1-0) earned the win in a scheduled short start by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts. Allen gave up one run in 3.0 innings pitched, then Lindley recorded his first save of the year by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings.

CLEMSON -- Caden Grice , Joe Allen and Jackson Lindley combined to limit East Tennessee State to one run on six hits in Clemson’s 4-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Buccaneer starter Landon Smiddy (3-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits and three runs (two earned) in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers (6-6) took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning on only one hit.

The Buccaneers (6-6) plated a run in the top of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk. Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his first career homer to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Cooper Ingle went 3-for-4. Gavin Abrams was 2-for-2.

The Tigers host Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

