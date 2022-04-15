 TigerIllustrated - Clemson beats No. 23 Wake Forest 1-0
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-15 20:50:29 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Clemson beats No. 23 Wake Forest 1-0

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

SPECIAL FREE-TRIAL MEMBERSHIP to Tigerillustrated.com HERE!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night.

ALSO SEE: THE CLEMSON 30: Charlie Whitehurst | THE CLEMSON 30: Tymere Zimmerman | THE CLEMSON 30: Jeff Francoeur | THE CLEMSON 30: Michael Dean Perry | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 26-8 overall and 9-7 in ACC play.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Tiger starter Mack Anglin lowered his season ERA to 3.18 after six innings of work where he allowed just four hits and no runs.
Tiger starter Mack Anglin lowered his season ERA to 3.18 after six innings of work where he allowed just four hits and no runs. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Cooper Ingle led off the ninth inning with a single on a 2-2 pitch on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, then Blake Wright grounded an 0-2 single. After Max Wagner loaded the bases with no outs on a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout, Corbitt lofted a 1-1 pitch to left-center to score Ingle.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (2-1) earned the win, as he pitched the final 3.0 innings. Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 6.0 innings with six strikeouts.

Clemson totaled five hits on the evening. Wright had a game-high two hits. J.D. Brock also added a hit.

Camden Minacci (1-1) suffered the loss for Wake Forest.

The series continues Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}