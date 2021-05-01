 TigerIllustrated - Clemson beats No. 4 Louisville 5-4
Clemson beats No. 4 Louisville 5-4

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Caden Grice's solo homer in the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, won their fifth game in a row and improved to 20-18 overall and 14-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-13 overall and 14-8 in ACC play.

Clemson's Keyshawn Askew allowed just two earned runs in six-and-two-thirds innings Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson's Keyshawn Askew allowed just two earned runs in six-and-two-thirds innings Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (AP)

Grice slapped a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Henry Davis tied the score in the third inning with a two-out, run-scoring single.

In the top of the fourth inning, Christian Knapczyk lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Cardinals the lead, then they added another run in the frame on an error. After the Tigers scored a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning, they took advantage of another error in the fifth inning to tie the score 4-4 with two runs.

With one out in the eighth inning, Grice laced an opposite-field home run, his fourth of the series and 12th of the year, to give Clemson the lead.

Sam Hall, Kier Meredith, Adam Hackenberg, Bryar Hawkins, Bryce Teodosio and Davis Sharpe also added one hit apiece. The Tigers totaled nine hits.

Geoffrey Gilbert (3-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann recorded his second save of the year. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew pitched a career-high-tying 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Tate Kuehner (3-4) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:40 p.m.

