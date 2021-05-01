TigerIllustrated - Clemson beats No. 4 Louisville 5-4

Clemson's Keyshawn Askew allowed just two earned runs in six-and-two-thirds innings Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (AP)

Grice slapped a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Henry Davis tied the score in the third inning with a two-out, run-scoring single. In the top of the fourth inning, Christian Knapczyk lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Cardinals the lead, then they added another run in the frame on an error. After the Tigers scored a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning, they took advantage of another error in the fifth inning to tie the score 4-4 with two runs. With one out in the eighth inning, Grice laced an opposite-field home run, his fourth of the series and 12th of the year, to give Clemson the lead. Sam Hall, Kier Meredith, Adam Hackenberg, Bryar Hawkins, Bryce Teodosio and Davis Sharpe also added one hit apiece. The Tigers totaled nine hits.