TigerIllustrated - Clemson beats No. 4 Louisville 5-4

Clemson beats No. 4 Louisville 5-4
CLEMSON -- Caden Grice's solo homer in the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, won their fifth game in a row and improved to 20-18 overall and 14-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-13 overall and 14-8 in ACC play.
ALSO SEE: The Dabo Shadow | Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | Danny's Days XIV | Danny's Days XV | Danny's Days XVI | Danny's Days: THE END | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson's commitments
Grice slapped a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Henry Davis tied the score in the third inning with a two-out, run-scoring single.
Feature: THE NFL DRAFT's NO. 1 PICK | Thursday night conversation with Trevor Lawrence
In the top of the fourth inning, Christian Knapczyk lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Cardinals the lead, then they added another run in the frame on an error. After the Tigers scored a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning, they took advantage of another error in the fifth inning to tie the score 4-4 with two runs.
With one out in the eighth inning, Grice laced an opposite-field home run, his fourth of the series and 12th of the year, to give Clemson the lead.
Sam Hall, Kier Meredith, Adam Hackenberg, Bryar Hawkins, Bryce Teodosio and Davis Sharpe also added one hit apiece. The Tigers totaled nine hits.
Geoffrey Gilbert (3-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann recorded his second save of the year. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew pitched a career-high-tying 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts.
Tate Kuehner (3-4) suffered the loss.
The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:40 p.m.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!