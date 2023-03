Box score

CLEMSON -- Four Tiger pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in Clemson’s 5-3 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday. The Tigers improved to 7-6, while the Blue Hose dropped to 7-6.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

In his first career appearance, freshman Nathan Dvorsky (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Casey Tallent pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first career save.

Logan Ymker (0-1) suffered the loss.

Joel Dragoo blasted a solo homer in the top of the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Riley Bertram grounded a run-scoring single in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score. With two outs in the frame, Cam Cannarella, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 13 games, belted a two-run double.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Blue Hose scored two runs in the third inning on Jack Gorman’s two-out double to tie the score 3-3.

Clemson regained the lead in the sixth inning on Cannarella’s RBI groundout, then the Tigers doubled their lead in the seventh inning on Billy Amick’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Jay Dill got the start for the Tigers, allowing three hits and two earned runs in 2.2 innings. Reed Garris, who allowed one hit and no runs in 2.1 innings, joined Dvorsky and Tallent in drawing relief work.

Our off topics forum

Clemson hosts Georgia State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

Check out EVERY Clemson collectible & memorabilia item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE! Includes personally-autographed Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Etienne and D.J. Uiagalelei officially-licensed Clemson gear.