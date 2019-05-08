Tigerillustrated.com

Grayson Byrd extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff homer in the second inning.

The Tigers improved to 29-20 , while the Bulldogs dropped to 10-37. It was the first meeting between the two teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2004.

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and totaled 16 hits in their 17-3 victory over The Citadel at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

An inning later, Michael Green hit a run-scoring double and Byrd added a run-scoring single with two outs.



Clemson then erupted for 11 runs on seven hits in the fourth inning. Chad Fairey hit a two-run single to start the scoring, then he hit a two-run homer, the first of his career, to cap the scoring. In between, Logan Davidson, Kyle Wilkie and Justin Hawkins all hit run-scoring doubles.

Hawkins added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, then in the seventh inning, Byrd blasted a two-run homer, his second of the game, sixth in the last six games and 11th of the season.

Byrd led the Tigers at the plate in the game by going 4-for-4 with two homers, a double, four RBIs and four runs.

Tiger starter Jackson Lindley (2-0) earned the win by throwing just 61 pitches (42 strikes). In 6.0 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, one unearned run and no walks with two strikeouts.

Bulldog starter Alex Bialakis (0-6) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three runs on five hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers travel to Raleigh, N.C. play No. 16 NC State in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

