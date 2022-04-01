Clemson blows out No. 22 N.C. State 14-3

Caden Grice reached base five times Friday night, while totaling three hits and two RBIs. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Benjamin Blackwell and Caden Grice led Clemson's 16-hit attack with three hits apiece, while Blackwell scored three runs and added two walks. Blackwell reached base on all five of his plate appearances. Clemson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Max Wagner's run-scoring single, a Tyler Corbitt RBI fielder's choice and an error off the bat of Dylan Brewer. In the third inning, three straight two-out Tiger hits plated a run, then Clemson tagged on seven runs in the fourth inning. Blake Wright lined a run-scoring single and Grice ripped a two-run double. After Wright scored on a wild pitch, Chad Fairey laced a run-scoring single, Cooper Ingle lofted a sacrifice fly and Bryar Hawkins lined a run-scoring single to give Clemson an 11-0 lead. The Tigers added three runs in the sixth inning on bases-loaded walks by Hawkins and Corbitt as well as Brewer's sacrifice fly.