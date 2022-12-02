Clemson blows out Wake Forest 77-57 in conference opener
CLEMSON -- Fresh off a double-overtime win over Penn State, the Clemson Tigers remained on a roll Friday night, downing Wake Forest 77-57 in Littlejohn Coliseum.
It was the Tigers' (7-2, 1-0) first conference game of the season. Likewise for Wake, who entered the contest at 7-1 with its only blemish a two-point loss to Loyola Marymount last month.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson's P.J. Hall turned in a game-high 21 points, while Hunter Tyson added a double-double, scoring 15 points and notching a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Tigers entered the matchup having won 14 of their last 16 versus the Demon Deacons, which have not won in Littlejohn since 2009.
On a couple of baskets from Hall and Chase Hunter, Clemson opened with a 4-0 lead. A Matthew Marsh dunk nearly five minutes into regulation put the Deacs up 9-6. Bobi Klintman's three-pointer expanded Wake's lead to 15-9 a few minutes later.
With eight minutes left before intermission, a Tyson dunk pulled the Tigers even with the Deacs at 20-20.
Non-football-related & off topics
From there, Wake went on an 8-0 run, spurred by two baskets from Daivien Williamson and a three-pointer from Tyree Appleby. A Damari Monsanto three-pointer would cap all scoring in the first period, giving Wake a 33-26 lead at the break.
Clemson went on a 10-2 run to open the second half. Just over six minutes into the period, the two teams were tied at 39 apiece but a Brevin Galloway jumper from long range would put the Tigers up 42-39. From there, the Tigers would not trail the rest of the way.
Alex Hemenway's jumper from long range with 5:19 to go put Clemson up 62-51. Wake would not be able to get it under double digits for the remainder of the contest. Four Tyson free throw conversions and a Hunter basket within the final 1:23 of play would conclude all scoring for the evening, giving the Tigers their third consecutive win.
Wake was just 20-of-59 (33.9%) from the floor, 8-28 (28.6%) from long range and 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the foul line. Williamson's 12 points off the bench led the Deacs. Cameron Hildreth, who scored 11 points, was the only other Wake player to reach double figures in scoring.
Clemson shot 51.2% from the floor, including 9-of-22 (40.9%) from three-point range. The Tigers hit a stellar 24 of 25 (96%) from the foul line.
All five Tiger starters reached double figures in scoring. Joining Hall and Tyson in double figures were Hunter (11), Galloway (14) and Hemenway (12).
Clemson is now 45-36 all-time versus Wake at home. Head coach Brad Brownell is now 15-3 all-time versus the Deacs.
The Tigers return to Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday (Dec. 7) to host Towson from the Colonial Athletic Association. The game is set for a 9 p.m. ET tip and will be televised by RSN.
December DEALS on a TON of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!