Box score CLEMSON -- Fresh off a double-overtime win over Penn State, the Clemson Tigers remained on a roll Friday night, downing Wake Forest 77-57 in Littlejohn Coliseum. It was the Tigers' (7-2, 1-0) first conference game of the season. Likewise for Wake, who entered the contest at 7-1 with its only blemish a two-point loss to Loyola Marymount last month. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson's P.J. Hall turned in a game-high 21 points, while Hunter Tyson added a double-double, scoring 15 points and notching a game-high 10 rebounds. The Tigers entered the matchup having won 14 of their last 16 versus the Demon Deacons, which have not won in Littlejohn since 2009.

On 7-of-11 shooting, P.J. Hall led Clemson with 21 points in 22 minutes Friday night against Wake Forest. (AP)

On a couple of baskets from Hall and Chase Hunter, Clemson opened with a 4-0 lead. A Matthew Marsh dunk nearly five minutes into regulation put the Deacs up 9-6. Bobi Klintman's three-pointer expanded Wake's lead to 15-9 a few minutes later. With eight minutes left before intermission, a Tyson dunk pulled the Tigers even with the Deacs at 20-20. Non-football-related & off topics From there, Wake went on an 8-0 run, spurred by two baskets from Daivien Williamson and a three-pointer from Tyree Appleby. A Damari Monsanto three-pointer would cap all scoring in the first period, giving Wake a 33-26 lead at the break. Clemson went on a 10-2 run to open the second half. Just over six minutes into the period, the two teams were tied at 39 apiece but a Brevin Galloway jumper from long range would put the Tigers up 42-39. From there, the Tigers would not trail the rest of the way. Alex Hemenway's jumper from long range with 5:19 to go put Clemson up 62-51. Wake would not be able to get it under double digits for the remainder of the contest. Four Tyson free throw conversions and a Hunter basket within the final 1:23 of play would conclude all scoring for the evening, giving the Tigers their third consecutive win.