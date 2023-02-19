Riley Bertram’s first hit and RBI as a Tiger scored the game’s first run in the second inning, then the Tigers exploded for seven runs on eight hits, including four extra-base hits, in the fourth inning. Bertram slapped a run-scoring double, then Cooper Ingle followed with a three-run homer, his first of the year. Later in the frame, Cam Cannarella , Benjamin Blackwell and Chad Fairey , who had a career-high four hits, added run-scoring singles.

CLEMSON -- Behind two seven-run innings and 21 hits in the game, Clemson defeated Binghamton 19-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete the three-game series sweep. The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Bearcats fell to 0-3.

In the fifth inning, Cannarella, who went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs, belted a two-run triple and scored on Blackwell’s groundout.

The Bearcats got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning with a run, then Clemson responded with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by Blackwell’s two-run double and pinch-hitter Gavin Abrams’ three-run triple.

Caden Grice, Blake Wright, Will Taylor, Nathan Hall and Jacob Jarrell also added hits for the Tigers.

Tiger starter Jay Dill (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings of four-hit ball with three strikeouts.

Casey Tallent, Rocco Reid (1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), Nick Clayton, Reed Garris and Joe Allen added a combined five innings in relief work.

Bearcat starter Ryan Bryggman (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs in just 3.1 innings.

The Bearcats totaled nine hits, led by Tommy Reifler and Isaiah Corry who had two hits apiece.

The Tigers host Charlotte on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

