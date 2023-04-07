TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Ethan Darden pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in his first career ACC start to lead Clemson to an 8-1 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 18-14 overall and 3-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-17 overall and 4-10 in ACC play.

Darden (2-1) earned the win by allowing just four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Seminole starter Conner Whittaker (3-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.