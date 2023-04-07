News More News
Clemson bounces back Friday with 8-1 win over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Ethan Darden pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in his first career ACC start to lead Clemson to an 8-1 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 18-14 overall and 3-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-17 overall and 4-10 in ACC play.

Darden (2-1) earned the win by allowing just four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Seminole starter Conner Whittaker (3-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

Blake Wright led all Tiger batters with three hits and three RBIs Friday in Tallahassee.
Florida native Blake Wright laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning to score the game’s first run, then Wright picked off a runner at third base with one out in the fifth inning on a hidden-ball trick.

Wright ripped another run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson’s lead. Later in the frame, Riley Bertram executed a double-squeeze bunt to score two runs, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Back-to-back doubles by Will Taylor and Caden Grace in the eighth inning plated a run, then Wright added a run-scoring single, his third of the game, in the frame. Wright then came around to score on a two-out wild pitch.

Cam Cannarella belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 29 games.

The Tigers outhit the Seminoles 11-7. Billy Amick also added two hits.

Clemson used three pitchers Friday. Tristan Smith (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R) and Nick Hoffmann (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) drew relief work.

The series concludes Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

