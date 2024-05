BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This four-star prospect has been on Clemson's campus twice over the last year, including a visit earlier this spring for the coaching staff's Spring Elite Day event.

He may be returning soon after getting a visit from a Clemson assistant football coach last week.

CLEMSON CHASING 4-STAR RECEIVER WITH CONNECTION (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!