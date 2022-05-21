Clemson closes regular season with sweep of Boston College after 5-0 win

Barlow (2-3) earned the win by allowing just one hit, a single in the third inning, and no walks with four strikeouts to tie his career-long outing. Ryan Ammons pitched 1.1 innings to record his eighth save of the year. The Tiger defense only allowed four batters to reach base and none advanced past second base.

CLEMSON -- Freshman righthander Billy Barlow pitched 6.0 innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 5-0 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday to complete the three-game sweep. Barlow lowered his season ERA to 4.58 from 5.14.

Eric Schroeder (0-6) suffered the loss for the Eagles (19-34, 5-25 ACC). Boston College used seven pitchers on the afternoon.

Will Taylor lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to score the game’s first run.

In the seventh inning, Cooper Ingle walked with the bases loaded to double Clemson’s lead, then Blake Wright followed with a run-scoring infield single. Reed Garris, who reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs, added a two-run homer, the first of his career, in the eighth inning. Wright and Garris were the only Tigers to add two hits.

Clemson (35-21, 13-16 ACC) is the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field) from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is either Tuesday or Wednesday on RSN and ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra. Clemson’s opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend.

Clemson closed the regular season with a 26-8 record at home. The Tigers entered their weekend series vs. Boston College with the nation's fifth-toughest schedule.

