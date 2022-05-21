Clemson closes regular season with sweep of Boston College after 5-0 win
CLEMSON -- Freshman righthander Billy Barlow pitched 6.0 innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 5-0 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday to complete the three-game sweep. Barlow lowered his season ERA to 4.58 from 5.14.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
Barlow (2-3) earned the win by allowing just one hit, a single in the third inning, and no walks with four strikeouts to tie his career-long outing. Ryan Ammons pitched 1.1 innings to record his eighth save of the year. The Tiger defense only allowed four batters to reach base and none advanced past second base.
ALSO SEE: THE CLEMSON 30: Charlie Whitehurst | THE CLEMSON 30: Tymere Zimmerman | THE CLEMSON 30: Jeff Francoeur | THE CLEMSON 30: Michael Dean Perry | THE CLEMSON 30: Da'Quan Bowers | THE CLEMSON 30: Woody Dantzler | THE CLEMSON 30: Airese Currie | THE CLEMSON 30: Kyle Young | THE CLEMSON 30: Dustin Fry | THE CLEMSON 30: Tye Hill | THE CLEMSON 30: Robert Carswell | THE CLEMSON 30: Willie Simmons | THE CLEMSON 30: Landon Walker | THE CLEMSON 30: Dalton Freeman | THE CLEMSON 30: Rod Gardner | THE CLEMSON 30: J.K. Jay | THE CLEMSON 30: Jim Stuckey | THE CLEMSON 30: Levon Kirkland | THE CLEMSON 30: Billy Davis | THE CLEMSON 30: Joe Bostic | THE CLEMSON 30: Ben Boulware | THE CLEMSON 30: Mike Eppley | THE CLEMSON 30: Kevin Youngblood | THE CLEMSON 30: Matt Bockhorst | THE CLEMSON 30: Willy Korn | THE CLEMSON 30: Reggie Merriweather | THE CLEMSON 30: Ray Ray McElrathbey | THE CLEMSON 30: Patrick Sapp | THE CLEMSON 30: Anthony Waters | THE CLEMSON 30: Mal Lawyer
Eric Schroeder (0-6) suffered the loss for the Eagles (19-34, 5-25 ACC). Boston College used seven pitchers on the afternoon.
Will Taylor lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to score the game’s first run.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
In the seventh inning, Cooper Ingle walked with the bases loaded to double Clemson’s lead, then Blake Wright followed with a run-scoring infield single. Reed Garris, who reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs, added a two-run homer, the first of his career, in the eighth inning. Wright and Garris were the only Tigers to add two hits.
FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics
Clemson (35-21, 13-16 ACC) is the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field) from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is either Tuesday or Wednesday on RSN and ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra. Clemson’s opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend.
Clemson closed the regular season with a 26-8 record at home. The Tigers entered their weekend series vs. Boston College with the nation's fifth-toughest schedule.
SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!