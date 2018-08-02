Clemson debuts at No. 2 in Coaches Poll
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers are aiming to make a fourth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will begin that run from nearly the poll position, coming in at No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday afternoon.
Alabama, which won the 2017 National Championship in Atlanta (Ga.), will begin the season ranked No. 1 in the poll. Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five respectively.
Miami is the Atlantic Coast Conference's second-highest ranked team in the poll, coming in at No. 8. The ACC also is represented in the poll by Virginia Tech, which comes in at No. 17, followed by Florida State at No. 19.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has now reeled off seven consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins. Swinney has been the Tigers' head coach for nine full seasons and in that span Clemson has finished a season ranked eight times with nine bowl appearances, six division championships, four conference titles and of course the national championship following the 2016 season.
The Tigers begin fall camp on Friday, August 3. Tigerillustrated.com will have extensive coverage of Clemson's preseason practices.
PRESEASON AMWAY COACHES POLL
1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
2. CLEMSON (3 first-place votes)
3. Ohio State (1 first-place vote)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
Other receiving votes: South Carolina (9-4) 138; Florida (4-7) 135; Oregon (7-6) 105; Utah (7-6) 81; Northwestern (10-3) 67; Texas A&M (7-6) 67; Kansas State (8-5) 35; Florida Atlantic (11-3) 27; Boston College (7-6) 23; Memphis (10-3) 23; North Carolina State (9-4) 22; Arkansas State (7-5) 19; Troy (11-2) 19; Appalachian State (9-4) 16; San Diego State (10-3) 15; Iowa (8-5) 8; Iowa State (8-5) 8; Kentucky (7-6) 8; Washington State (9-4) 7; South Florida (10-2) 6; Duke (7-6) 5; Fresno State (10-4) 4; Louisville (8-5) 3; Arizona (7-6) 2; Houston (7-5) 2; Army (10-3) 1; Northern Illinois (8-5) 1.
