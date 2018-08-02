Alabama, which won the 2017 National Championship in Atlanta (Ga.), will begin the season ranked No. 1 in the poll. Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five respectively.

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers are aiming to make a fourth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will begin that run from nearly the poll position, coming in at No. 2 in the Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday afternoon.

Miami is the Atlantic Coast Conference's second-highest ranked team in the poll, coming in at No. 8. The ACC also is represented in the poll by Virginia Tech, which comes in at No. 17, followed by Florida State at No. 19.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has now reeled off seven consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins. Swinney has been the Tigers' head coach for nine full seasons and in that span Clemson has finished a season ranked eight times with nine bowl appearances, six division championships, four conference titles and of course the national championship following the 2016 season.

The Tigers begin fall camp on Friday, August 3. Tigerillustrated.com will have extensive coverage of Clemson's preseason practices.

PRESEASON AMWAY COACHES POLL

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2. CLEMSON (3 first-place votes)

3. Ohio State (1 first-place vote)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State

Other receiving votes: South Carolina (9-4) 138; Florida (4-7) 135; Oregon (7-6) 105; Utah (7-6) 81; Northwestern (10-3) 67; Texas A&M (7-6) 67; Kansas State (8-5) 35; Florida Atlantic (11-3) 27; Boston College (7-6) 23; Memphis (10-3) 23; North Carolina State (9-4) 22; Arkansas State (7-5) 19; Troy (11-2) 19; Appalachian State (9-4) 16; San Diego State (10-3) 15; Iowa (8-5) 8; Iowa State (8-5) 8; Kentucky (7-6) 8; Washington State (9-4) 7; South Florida (10-2) 6; Duke (7-6) 5; Fresno State (10-4) 4; Louisville (8-5) 3; Arizona (7-6) 2; Houston (7-5) 2; Army (10-3) 1; Northern Illinois (8-5) 1.