Box score Clemson made its case to the NCAA Tournament committee Thursday night, dominating tournament-bound N.C. State for the third time this season. The third-seeded Tigers (23-9, 15-6) moved past the No. 6 seed Wolfpack (23-10, 12-9) 80-54 in the Greensboro Coliseum, placing themselves in Friday’s ACC Tournament semifinal against No. 2 seed Virginia (24-6, 16-5). The victory marks just the 10th time in program history Clemson has won at least 23 games in a season. Three of those seasons belong to Brad Brownell, who has now won six in a row from N.C. State. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Ian Schiefflin delivered arguably his best game of the season, tying P.J. Hall with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. D.J. Burns' 12 points led all Wolfpack scorers.

Another blowout win over N.C. State Thursday might have been all Clemson needed to punch its ticket to The Big Dance. (AP)

N.C. State led for 10:31 minutes in the first half, holding its biggest advantage at 20-11 after a Terquavian Smith jumper with 9:17 to go before the break. From there, Clemson would go on a 13-0 run, capturing its first lead of the game on a Dillon Hunter layup. Hunter would secure a steal on the next possession and cash in another layup to put Clemson ahead 24-20. With just under a minute before halftime, Chase Hunter fired a 35-foot hook pass to Schieffelin who was waiting just outside of the three-point line where he converted, giving the Tigers a 39-36 advantage at intermission. Schieffelin had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting at the break, while Hall went into the locker room with a game-high 11 points, highlighted by a 3-for-4 mark from long range. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers would never trail in the second half, quickly breaking open a 50-42 lead after an R.J. Godfrey putback. Dillon Hunter would follow with a three-pointer on the next possession. Hall, who picked up his third foul within the first minute of the period, sat out for nine minutes. But the Tigers would continue to pour it on. With 8:19 left, Brevin Galloway drilled a three-pointer to put Clemson up 62-46. Schieffelin followed with a three of his own on the Tigers’ next possession, prompting a timeout from N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts. Our off topics forum Galloway’s layup with 3:25 remaining put Clemson up 76-48, its largest lead of the game, leaving no doubt on this one as four more free throw conversions would cap all scoring for the Tigers en route to securing a Friday night matchup with the Cavaliers.