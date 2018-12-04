Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Marcquise Reed tossed in 21 points with three assists and three steals and Elijah Thomas posted a double-double as Clemson outlasted Saint Peter’s 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Thomas, who had a season-high 17 points, scored nine in the final five minutes to help the Tigers (6-2) hold on. Thomas scored five straight to put the Tigers up 54-50 with 4:17 left in the game.

Saint Peter’s used 3-point plays by KC Ndefo and Quinn Taylor to pull even at 56 with 2:23 remaining.

Shelton Mitchell’s layup and 1 of 2 free throws by David Skara gave Clemson a 59-56 lead, and Thomas and Mitchell each hit two free throws in the final 21 seconds to fend off the Peacocks (2-6).