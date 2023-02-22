CLEMSON -- After losing four of its last five games, Clemson bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, disposing of Syracuse 91-73 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers (20-8, 12-5), who never trailed, picked up a program-record 12th Atlantic Coast Conference win in a single season, while also reaching the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Orange, led by Judah Mintz's 23 points, fell to 16-12 and 9-8 in league play. The win allowed Clemson to remain in sole possession of fourth place in the ACC standings ahead of N.C. State. Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com! Hunter Tyson snapped out of a recent slump to lead the Tigers, adding a game-high 19 points by halftime on 7-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. Tyson, who came in at 14th nationally in double-doubles, finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Hunter Tyson was 10-of-16 shooting Wednesday night, leading Clemson to its 20th win for the first time since the 2018-19 season. (AP)

Clemson surged to a 10-point advantage relatively quickly, jumping out to a 13-3 lead just four minutes in. The Tigers would convert six three-pointers within the first 10 minutes of play after hitting just 4-of-24 (16.7%) from long range the entire evening in an 83-73 loss to Louisville on Saturday. With just under five minutes remaining before halftime, P.J. Hall secured a steal and threw a long pass to the other end of the court where Brevin Galloway would quickly set up outside of the three-point line to convert, giving the Tigers a 38-20 advantage, their largest lead of the game at that point. Syracuse would soon respond after Mintz's three-pointer with 3:20 left before the break. The basket would cap a 7-0 Orange run, but the Tigers would again stretch their lead to double digits to close the period up 45-32. Things would only further deteriorate for the Orange in the second half. Veteran Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, who came in averaging 14 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per contest, did not score his first basket until just over six minutes into the second half. With just over 10 minutes to go, a Chase Hunter three-pointer gave Clemson its largest lead of the contest at 73-52. The Orange would not cut it to within single digits the rest of the way.