TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops 67-64 decision to Miami in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After garnering clutch wins in its two regular season battles with Miami, Clemson came up short against the Hurricanes in ACC Tournament play. The Tigers fell to the 'Canes 67-64 in their second-round matchup at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson (16-7) made 12 3-pointers on the afternoon, including a season-high eight treys in the first half. The Tigers shot 46.9 percent from the field and were a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Miami (10-16) finished with a field goal percentage of 53.7 and made five 3-pointers. The Hurricanes won the rebounding battle 26-25. Also of note, Clemson tallied 15 assists and scored 10 points off Miami's 13 turnovers.

Brad Brownell's team was an 8.5-point favorite entering Wednesday's matchup with Miami. (Getty)

Aamir Simms connected on 7-of-13 shot attempts to give him a team-leading 17 points. He went 3-from-5 from beyond the arc and notched eight rebounds and four assists. Hunter Tyson was a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, finishing with 16 points to go along with his seven boards. Clyde Trapp shot 4-for-5 from the floor and registered 10 points and three assists. For Miami, Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 20 points. Out of the gate, Clemson had the hot hand from three, knocking down four 3-pointers en route to going up 12-6. Tyson made the first pair of shots from beyond the arc, and Simms sank the next two. A trey from Jonathan Baehre increased the Tigers’ lead to 17-8. With under 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Al-Amir Dawes drove the length of the floor and laid it in to give the Tigers a 20-12 edge. Miami clawed back and took the lead, but threes by Simms and Alex Hemenway in the closing minutes of the opening half culminated in Clemson taking a 36-32 lead into halftime.