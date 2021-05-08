TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops second straight in 6-5 loss to Ga. Tech

James Parker drove in two of Clemson's five runs Saturday in Atlanta. (AP)

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the second inning, with the first two on John Anderson's two-run homer. Bryce Teodosio led off the third inning with his sixth homer of the season. Georgia Tech build a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers scored a run in the fifth inning on James Parker's groundout. In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Bryar Hawkins and Davis Sharpe plated a run, then Kier Meredith tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly. In the top of the eighth inning, J.D. Brock led off with a walk and scored on James Parker's two-out double.