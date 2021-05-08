 TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops second straight in 6-5 loss to Ga. Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 17:01:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Clemson drops second straight in 6-5 loss to Ga. Tech

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Justyn-Henry Malloy's solo home run in the ninth inning lifted Georgia Tech to a 6-5 walkoff win over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-18 overall and 17-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 22-20 overall and 15-14 in ACC play.

James Parker drove in two of Clemson's five runs Saturday in Atlanta. (AP)

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the second inning, with the first two on John Anderson's two-run homer.

Bryce Teodosio led off the third inning with his sixth homer of the season.

Georgia Tech build a 4-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning, then the Tigers scored a run in the fifth inning on James Parker's groundout.

In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Bryar Hawkins and Davis Sharpe plated a run, then Kier Meredith tied the score 4-4 with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the eighth inning, J.D. Brock led off with a walk and scored on James Parker's two-out double.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jake DeLeo ripped a single to score the tying run. Later in the inning, DeLeo tried to score on Austin Wilhite's one-out single to right field, but Dylan Brewer threw him out at the plate. After the first two batters were retired in the ninth inning, Malloy crushed a long home run to left field.

Chance Huff (1-0) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-5) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on Regional Sports Network.

