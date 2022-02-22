Clemson edges College Of Charleston 2-1, moves to 4-0

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: It's here! Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access (to premium message boards) pass! Read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Box score

CLEMSON -- Five Tiger pitchers combined to limit College of Charleston to five hits in Clemson’s 2-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game season series, improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Cougars dropped to 3-1. The two teams meet again at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C. on May 10.