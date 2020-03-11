CLEMSON | Chad Fairey’s two-out single in the 11th inning scored Elijah Henderson in No. 19 Clemson’s 3-2 walkoff win over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore on Wednesday night. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers, who upped their winning streak to five, improved to 14-3, while the Eagles fell to 11-4.

Keyshawn Askew allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings of work Wednesday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

James Parker lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Winthrop tied the score in the fifth inning on Luke Hannum’s two-out, run-scoring single. The Eagles took the lead in the eighth inning with a run thanks in large part to two costly Tiger errors on bunts and two walks. In the ninth inning, Bryar Hawkins hit a one-out single and pinch-runner Sam Hall advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Davis Sharpe reached on an infield single and Hall scored on the play on the errant throw to first base.