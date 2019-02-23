Tigerillustrated.com

The win improved the Tigers to 16-11 overall and 6-8 in the ACC.

“Reed is an outstanding player and we always expect him to make big shots. He’s always ready to step up and knock it down,” said Aamir Simms .

The Tigers entered on a three-game losing streak and desperately needing a win to pad their NCAA Tournament resume.

“I think we had a really good sense of urgency at practice coming into this game,” said Reed.

The Tigers shot 51 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3. The Tigers had eight steals and 25 defensive rebounds.

“I think we played exceptionally well on offense,” said Brownell. “On defense, we did everything necessary to get them out of their rhythm and keep control of the game.”

The Tigers held Boston College's leading scorer, Ky Bowman, to just three points in the first half and forced the Eagles to shoot 41 percent from the field overall.

“That started with Reed and Simms,” said Brownell. “Reed played the full 40 minutes and did everything he could to harass Bowman. Aamir is our emotional guy. It’s his voice who you hear in the huddle and he played the boards very well today.”

The Tigers and Eagles traded punches throughout the first and second half, each having their own successful runs. There were 10 different lead changes and the score was tied seven times during the game.

“I thought we were really smart and efficient today and we let the ball do the work," Brownell said. "The ball makes the defense work and when we move it like we did today we’re hard to stop."

With three minutes left to play the Tigers and the Eagles were deadlocked at 60 points each. Reed made a three and sparked what became a 10-0 run over the next minute and a half of play.

“We’ve been in a lot of those situations and we know when it’s time to score,” said Reed.

The Tigers have been in plenty of close games this season and have had trouble closing out games in the ACC.

“He’s more than willing to try and take over,” said Brownell of Reed, “and he wants to win so badly that he’s going to try and make plays. Sometimes that hurts us but when he’s going good like to today, he’s spectacular.”

The Tigers will head to Pittsburgh on Wednesday before playing host to North Carolina next Saturday.

