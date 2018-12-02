The College Football Playoff committee kept Clemson at No. 2, expectedly, and pitted the Tigers against No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0). The two teams will meet in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington (TX) on December 29. The Tigers have already opened as an 11.5-point favorite over the Irish.

The Tigers dismantled undermanned Pitt (7-6, 6-3) Saturday night in Charlotte (N.C.) for its 18th Atlantic Coast Conference championship before awaiting its playoff seeding and bowl destination today.

CLEMSON -- For a fourth consecutive season, the Clemson Tigers (13-0, 9-0) will have a seat at the table in the College Football Playoffs.

The playoff committee kept SEC Champion Alabama (13-0, 9-0) at No. 1. Following the Tigers and Irish, the No. 4 slot went to Big 12 Champion Oklahoma (12-1, 8-1). Slots No. 5 and No. 6 went to UGA and Ohio State respectively.

Clemson is no stranger to the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers' first bowl game came in the Cotton Bowl Classic at the conclusion of the 1939 season. The Tigers defeated Boston College 6-3 in that game.

Clemson last faced Notre Dame in 2015, defeating the No. 6 Irish 24-22 in Death Valley. The Tigers and Irish have played on just three occasions with the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage with wins in 1979 and 2015.

Tigerillustrated.com will have continuing coverage of the Tigers' upcoming playoffs semifinal and much more later today.

