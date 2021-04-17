TigerIllustrated - Clemson falls below .500 after 10-2 loss to Miami

Kier Meredith contributed two of Clemson's six hits Saturday night. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Dylan Brewer belted a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the top of the second inning before Christian Del Castillo responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Hall's solo homer, his first of the season, put Clemson ahead in the top of the third inning, but Miami responded again in the bottom of the third inning with three runs to take a 4-2 lead. Yohandy Morales doubled Miami's lead in the fifth inning with a two-run homer. After Jordan Lala's two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning, Miami plated three insurance runs in the seventh inning.