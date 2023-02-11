UNC ended a three-game skid in the process and kept its tourney hopes alive, while Clemson left the Dean E. Smith center still searching for that elusive 11th ACC win, what would be a program-tying record.

The Heels (16-9, 8-6), led by Caleb Love’s game-high 23 points, fired on all cylinders for much of the afternoon, downing the Tigers (18-7, 10-4) who continued to struggle defensively while rebounding also remained a concern.

A 91-71 loss to North Carolina pushed Clemson out of a three-way tie with Virginia and Pitt for first place atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The setback also further complicated matters for the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament resume. Clemson entered the contest 70th nationally in NET rankings, 93rd in strength of schedule and 64th in BPI.

A Saturday trip to Chapel Hill, North Carolina proved to be a costly one for Clemson.

P.J. Hall, who had a team-high 12 points at halftime, scored Clemson’s first eight points, giving the Tigers an early 8-2 advantage. Moments later, a three-pointer by Hunter Tyson put the veteran forward over the 1,000-point mark for his career. Tyson would remain scoreless the rest of the afternoon.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers would stay out in front until a Jalen Washington dunk with nearly 10 minutes to go before intermission. Alex Hemenway responded on the next possession with a deep jumper, but the Tar Heels would continue to score and widen their advantage, surging to a 42-33 edge at the break.

Hall, who had three fouls heading into halftime, would finish with a team-high 18 points.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson would get ambushed out of the gate in the second period as UNC quickly went on a 9-2 run, expanding its lead.

Just over five minutes into the half a Leaky Black layup would push UNC’s advantage to 19 points. With 6:20 remaining, R.J. Davis sunk a wide-open three-pointer to put the ‘Heels up 78-53, their largest lead of the game and the Tigers’ biggest deficit of the season.

The Tigers, just 2-for-9 from long range in the second half, converted 7-of-20 (35%) for the game. Clemson shot 45.3-percent from the field and was 16-of-18 from the foul line.

Our off topics forum

Chase Hunter (15 points) and Brevin Galloway (10) also joined Hall in reaching double figures in scoring while Tyson (3 points) and Ian Schieffelin added a team-high seven rebounds apiece.

The Tar Heels were 48-percent from the field and knocked down 15 three-pointers. UNC was 12-of-15 at the line. Davis (17) and Armando Bacot (19) joined Love in reaching double figures in scoring. Bacot's 11 boards were a game-high.