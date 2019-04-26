Tigerillustrated.com

The Yellow Jackets, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 29-13 overall and 14-8 in the ACC. The Tigers, who outhit Georgia Tech 13-6, fell to 26-17 overall and 11-11 in ACC play.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- No. 11 Georgia Tech made the most of its six hits in its 8-7 victory over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the first inning without a hit, then Bryar Hawkins belted a solo homer in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Clemson tied the score on Logan Davidson's run-scoring single in the third inning.

The Yellow Jackets scored an unearned run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to build a 5-2 lead.

Clemson rallied with two runs in the sixth inning on Kyle Wilkie's leadoff homer, his second of the season, and Jordan Greene's two-out, run-scoring double.

Kyle McCann doubled Georgia Tech's lead with a leadoff homer in the seventh inning, then Baron Radcliff added a run-scoring double and Luke Waddell walked with the bases loaded in the frame.

Hawkins, who had a career-high four hits, hit his second homer of the game and sixth of the year to lead off the eighth inning, then Davidson crushed a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

Jonathan Hughes (7-2) pitched 2.0 innings in relief to earn the win.

Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (5-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits, five runs (three earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

