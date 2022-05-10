Clemson falls to College Of Charleston 7-5
COLUMBIA -- The Clemson Tigers put 23 batters on base, but College of Charleston limited the Tigers to five runs in the Cougars’ 7-5 victory at Segra Park on Tuesday night.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
The Cougars, who split the season series 1-1, improved to 32-15, while the Tigers dropped to 31-18.
ALSO SEE: THE CLEMSON 30: Charlie Whitehurst | THE CLEMSON 30: Tymere Zimmerman | THE CLEMSON 30: Jeff Francoeur | THE CLEMSON 30: Michael Dean Perry | THE CLEMSON 30: Da'Quan Bowers | THE CLEMSON 30: Woody Dantzler | THE CLEMSON 30: Airese Currie | THE CLEMSON 30: Kyle Young | THE CLEMSON 30: Dustin Fry | THE CLEMSON 30: Tye Hill | THE CLEMSON 30: Robert Carswell | THE CLEMSON 30: Willie Simmons | THE CLEMSON 30: Landon Walker | THE CLEMSON 30: Dalton Freeman | THE CLEMSON 30: Rod Gardner | THE CLEMSON 30: J.K. Jay | THE CLEMSON 30: Jim Stuckey | THE CLEMSON 30: Levon Kirkland | THE CLEMSON 30: Billy Davis | THE CLEMSON 30: Joe Bostic | THE CLEMSON 30: Ben Boulware | THE CLEMSON 30: Mike Eppley | THE CLEMSON 30: Kevin Youngblood
Jared Kirven lined a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to put the Cougars ahead, then the Tigers responded with two runs in the third inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring single and Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Benjamin Blackwell lined a run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead. Kirven answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score.
FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics
In the fifth inning, JT Marr grounded a two-out triple to score a run, then Landon Choboy flared a run-scoring single.
Wagner crushed a two-run homer, his 23rd of the year, in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score 5-5. Sam Cochrane grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning, then the Cougars doubled their lead with a run in the seventh inning.
Ty Good (8-4) earned the win in relief, while William Privette pitched the final 2.1 innings to record his 11th save of the season. Six Cougar pitchers combined to strand 16 Tigers on base.
Wagner, Will Taylor and Wright each had two hits while Blackwell added a game-high three hits.
Jay Dill (2-2) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Ricky Williams allowed two hits and three earned runs in 3.1 innings. Jackson Lindley, Ryan Ammons and Austin Gordon also received relief work.
The Tigers travel to Charlottesville to take on No. 9 Virginia in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.
SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!