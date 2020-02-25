The victory snapped the Tigers' 11-game winning streak in the series dating to a 10-6 Buccaneer win at Johnson City, Tenn. on March 12, 1985.

The Buccaneers (6-2) plated single runs in the first and second inning, then Adam Hackenberg hit a two-run double in the third inning to tie the score.

David Beam lined a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Buccaneers the lead, then they doubled their lead in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk.

Kier Meredith hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Buccaneers answered with a run in the eighth inning. Meredith contributed a team-high four hits. Davis Sharpe also added three hits for the Tigers.