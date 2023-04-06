The Seminoles, who snapped their 10-game losing streak and took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-16 overall and 4-9 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 17-14 overall and 2-8 in ACC play.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Righthander Jackson Baumeister totaled a career-high 14 strikeouts to lead Florida State to a 5-1 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Thursday night.

Baumeister (2-2) earned the win by allowing just four hits, no runs and two walks in a career-high 7.0 innings pitched. Carson Montgomery pitched the final 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts in a career-high-tying 6.0 innings pitched.

Jaime Ferrer belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then the Seminoles added single runs in the third and fourth inning. James Tibbs III blasted a solo homer in the fifth inning to give Florida State a 5-0 lead.

Our off topics forum

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly after three walks loaded the bases.

Florida State outhit Clemson 8-4. Riley Bertram added a team-high two hits for the Tigers.

Clemson's B.J. Bailey and Ty Olenchuk combined for two scoreless innings of relief work.

The series continues Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

More MARKED DOWN Clemson gear in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!