Box score Clemson's NCAA Tournament hopes were dealt a severe blow Saturday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville after dropping a double-digit decision to the Cardinals who have occupied last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings all season. The Tigers, now 0-8 all-time at Louisville, dropped to 19-8 and 11-5 in league play while the Cardinals improved to 4-23 and 2-14 in the ACC. Clemson had taken three of the last four from the Cardinals and were looking for a program-record 12 conference wins, but the Cardinals were in command for much of the evening, leading 29 minutes. P.J. Hall led all Clemson scorers with 28 points and eight rebounds on 12-of-21 shooting, but there were few bright spots for the Tigers beyond Hall's production.

P.J. Hall's 28 points were not enough to get Clemson out of Louisville with a win Saturday night. (AP)

Shot selection continued to be an issue for the Tigers which converted just 4-of-24 (16.7%) from beyond the three-point arc. Clemson also shot just 43.3-percent from the field. Mike James' layup with 7:31 to go put Louisville up 66-52, its largest lead of the game, prompting Clemson head coach Brad Brownell to signal a timeout. The Tigers did bounce back out of the break with a 9-0 run. With 3:10 left, Hunter Tyson drilled a three-pointer to cut the Tigers' deficit to four, down 68-64. But moments later Jae'lyn Withers responded with a jumper of his own. Chase Hunter would come back with a kiss off the glass on the other end, but James would follow up on the ensuing possession with just three seconds left on the shot clock. A Brandon Huntley-Hatfield put-back dunk with 59.2 left gave the Cardinals some additional cushion before Tyson sunk another three with 49 seconds remaining, trimming the Cardinals' advantage to 74-69. From there, the Tigers would not be able to gain any additional ground after a Chauncey Wiggins' three-point attempt was blocked by J.J. Traynor. Clemson trailed by just three at the half, but the Cardinals held all the momentum at the break, going in on an 11-4 run. The Tigers' last lead of the game would come three minutes into the second period after a Tyson layup. The Tigers, which came in at 67th in NET rankings, have now dropped four of their last five games.