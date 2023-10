MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ajay Allen got the go-ahead score on a 3-yard run in the second overtime, and shorthanded Miami ended the game on a fourth-down stop to stun Clemson 28-20 on Saturday night. Emory Williams, playing in place of injured Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, completed 24 of 33 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes (5-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Williams engineered two scoring drives in the fourth to erase a 17-7 deficit. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Cade Klubnik connected with Jake Briningstool on a pair of touchdown passes for Clemson (4-3, 2-3). The Tigers turned the ball over three times in the first half, and paid for that.

Clemson mustered just 17 points in regulation Saturday night in Miami. (Getty Images)

Allen also got the 2-point conversion to put all the pressure on Clemson in the second OT. On the game’s final play, needing no more than a yard for the end zone, Klubnik faked a handoff and rolled left — only to have no chance of getting past Miami linebacker Corey Flagg, who made the tackle and the Hurricanes sprinted onto the field in celebration. Van Dyke walked with a slight limp when he entered the stadium, and it became clear about an hour before the game that he wasn’t going to play. And Williams struggled mightily for much of the game, getting only 31 yards on his first 10 completions. But he stepped up at the end, as did Miami’s defense, and the Hurricanes’ two-game slide is over. Field goals capped each team’s first series after regulation; Jonathan Weitz kicked a 31-yarder for Clemson, Andy Borregales connected from 35 yards for Miami to tie it at 20 and send the game to a second overtime. Clemson’s 17-7 lead in the fourth was erased by a pair of sustained drives by a Miami offense that found some life.