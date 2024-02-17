Chase Hunter attempted to match it on the other end with a layup of his own, but the Wolfpack swarmed the paint, denying the Tigers a fourth straight win.

With nine seconds left in the second half, Horne wasted no time driving to the basket and putting up a floater that gave the Wolfpack a one-point lead.

Led by DJ Horne's 27 points, NC State (16-9, 8-6 ACC) did just enough to escape Clemson (17-8, 7-7 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum, 78-77.

CLEMSON -- Clemson left its matchup with NC State with several bruises, but it was the Tigers' winning streak that took the most significant blow Saturday night.

Clemson held a 77-73 lead with 0:51 remaining.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak the Tigers held over the Wolfpack.

Despite holding a 61-49 lead with 9:50 left to play, Horne led all scorers with 16 points down the stretch to complete the comeback.

On the other end, Joseph Girard attempted to match Horne's offensive firepower, leading the Tigers with 23 points while finding different ways to score effectively. He capitalized on opportunities at the line, going a perfect 5-5. He also connected on four three-pointers, providing his usual threat from long range.

It marked Girard's fourth straight game with 18 points or more.

PJ Hall added 18 points, with six coming from the foul line. He also added two early three-pointers in the first half.

RJ Godfrey logged 10 points off the bench. He also provided a matchup against DJ Burns, who fouled out late in the second half.

Chase Hunter added 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Hall, Ian Schieffelin and Jack Clark each had seven rebounds.

NCSU held a 39-35 advantage at halftime, but neither team controlled the game; the Tigers led for 19:52.

Clemson shot 46.6-percent from the floor, connecting on 9-of-24 (37.5%) from long range, while converting 14-of-17 (82.4%) from the foul line. The Wolfpack shot 49.1% on the night, including a 9-of-20 (45%) clip from three-point range.

With the loss, the Tigers hold a tiebreaker against Florida State at 7-7 in league standings. NC State moved to a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference, joining Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Brad Brownell moves to 14-11 all-time against NC State.

Clemson will head to Atlanta on Wednesday to take on Georgia Tech at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.

