TigerIllustrated - Clemson falls to N.C. State 9-5

Clemson falls to N.C. State 9-5
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Terrell Tatum's two-run single in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie and lifted NC State to a 9-5 victory over Clemson at Doak Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolfpack improved to 10-11 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 14-11 overall and 8-7 in ACC play.
After the Wolfpack scored a run in the first inning, the Tigers responded with three runs in the second inning, keyed by Elijah Henderson's run-scoring single and Kier Meredith's two-run single.
Alex Urban belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the top of the third inning, then NC State answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and a run in the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.
Austin Murr led off the sixth inning with a home run to give the Wolfpack the lead.
The Tigers tied the score in the top of the eighth inning on a double play, then NC State answered again to take the lead on Tatum's bloop two-run single on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the frame, the Wolfpack added two runs on an error.
The Tigers totaled 11 hits Sunday. Meredith contributed a game-high four hits. Caden Grice, Max Wagner and Urban added two hits apiece.
Evan Justice (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-2) suffered the loss.
The Tigers take four days off before returning to action to host Virginia in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.
