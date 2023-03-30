CLEMSON -- Rhett Lowder pitched 7.0 productive innings to lead No. 2 Wake Forest to an 8-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

The Demon Deacons, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 24-3 overall and 8-2 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 16-11 overall and 2-5 in ACC play.

Lowder (6-0) earned the win by allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts.

Tiger starter Austin Gordon (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.