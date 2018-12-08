Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson (6-3) got 23 points from Aamir Simms and 18 points from Elijah Thomas . David Skara was the only other Tiger to reach double digits in scoring, adding 12 points. Shelton Mitchell scored nine points and was just 3-of-16 from the field. Clyde Trapp worked for 31 minutes, but was just 1-of-8 shooting.

Quinndary Weatherspoon had 20 points for Mississippi State (8-1), which has won five straight. The Bulldogs shot 63 percent from 3-point range. Peters was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lamar Peters scored 28 points to lead No. 22 Mississippi State to a wire-to-wire 82-71 win over Clemson in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday.

Weatherspoon’s 3-pinter from the top of the key put Mississippi State ahead 74-60 with 6:13 remaining, capping a 9-0 run. Clemson did not get closer than eight points the rest of the way after closing within five points a few times earlier in the second half.

The Bulldogs shot 56 percent (10 of 18) from 3-point range in the first half to take a 42-34 lead. They led by as many 19 points in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State connected on 19 of its 30 3-pointers.

Clemson suffered its worst loss of the season. It had lost to Creighton and Nebraska by a combined five points.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs are off until next Saturday when they host Wofford.

Clemson has a week off before it hosts Radford next Saturday. The Tigers also will face Charleston Southern (Dec. 18) and rival South Carolina (Dec. 22) before the Christmas holiday.

