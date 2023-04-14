Cooper Ingle laced a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Will Taylor followed with a two-out, run-scoring single.

The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-13 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 20-15 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Notre Dame scored six runs in the third inning in its 10-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

In the third inning, the first seven Notre Dame batters reached base and the Fighting Irish scored six runs, highlighted by Vinny Martinez’s two-run double.

TJ Williams belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Notre Dame an 8-2 lead.

Blake Wright hit an RBI groundout in the seventh inning, then Brooke Coetzee III extended the Fighting Irish lead with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cam Cannarella, who had three hits in the game, hit an RBI groundout.

Caden Spivey (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Aidan Tyrell pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first save of the year.

Tiger starter Ethan Darden (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Clemson used seven pitchers on the evening. Reed Garris (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R), Nick Hoffmann (2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER), Rob Hughes (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R), Jay Dill (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER), B.J. Bailey (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) and Ty Olenchuk (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R) all drew relief work.

Notre Dame outhit the Tigers 11-9. The Tigers left 12 on base. Benjamin Blackwell and Taylor added two hits apiece.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra. Prior to the game at 3:40 p.m., Clemson will retire former Head Coach Jack Leggett’s #7 during a ceremony at home plate.

