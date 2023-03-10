The Tigers, which entered the evening No. 51 in NET rankings after blasting N.C. State the night before, were led by Hunter Tyson’s 15 points.

Clemson (23-10, 15-7) will now await its postseason fate, while Virginia (25-6, 16-5) will face Duke in the ACC Tournament Final Saturday night.

The Cavaliers controlled much of the game, trailing just 3:32 en route to a 76-56 win.

Clemson went into Friday night hoping to bolster its postseason resume while extending its stay in Greensboro, but No. 2 seed Virginia would have none of it.

Virginia held an 18-13 lead at the 10-minute mark. Moments later Taine Murray’s three-pointer, his second of the season, put the Cavaliers up 22-15.

Brevin Galloway responded on the other end with a quick drive to the basket, drawing a foul and a conversion at the foul line.

With just under six minutes remaining before halftime, P.J. Hall picked up his first basket of the night on a hook shot. Tyson’s basket from long range two minutes later would get Clemson to within four, but from there the Cavaliers would close the period on an 8-0 run, highlighted by baskets from Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner.

The Tigers, scoreless in the final four minutes of the period, totaled just two first-half offensive rebounds and shot just 36-percent.

Virginia opened the second half on a 6-0 run, widening its advantage to 18 points within the first four minutes before Tyson’s layup ended a near eight-minute scoring drought for the Tigers.

From there, the Cavaliers would begin a 7-0 run, leaving Clemson with just 27 points as late as 14:05 remaining.

With 12 minutes to go, Brad Brownell picked up a technical foul after an exchange with an official, sending Kihei Clark to the foul line where he would convert both shots.

Just under two minutes later Chase Hunter would make his first basket of the game, but the Tigers would not be able to pick up any momentum in the final minutes of the period. Hunter finished the night with just five points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Clemson closed the night shooting just 35.8-percent. The Tigers hit 7-of-23 (30.4%) from long range and were 11-of-16 (68.8%) at the foul line. Hall (13) and Galloway (12) joined Tyson in reaching double figures in scoring. Hall added a team-high 10 rebounds.

Virginia shot 50-percent, hitting 6-of-17 (35.3%) three-pointers and converting 10-of-16 at the foul line. Gardner set a game-high in points (23) and rebounds (12).

The 2023 NCAA Tournament selection show will be Sunday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

