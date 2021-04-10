TigerIllustrated - Clemson falls to Virginia 8-4

Clemson will get another crack at UVA on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers stormed in front with three two-out runs in the top of the second inning, highlighted by Chris Newell's two-run triple, then Caden Grice led off the bottom of the second inning with a towering home run, his seventh of the season. James Parker hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to cut Virginia's lead in half, then Kier Meredith tied the score in the fifth inning with a solo homer, his second of the season and first career long ball at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. After Virginia regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Adam Hackenberg tied the score again with a solo homer, his first of the year, in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Gelof led off the seventh inning with a home run to give Virginia a 5-4 lead and Newell belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning.