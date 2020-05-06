News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 15:34:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson flexing its muscles in recruiting

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | The postgame parting at midfield lasted less than a second, and it was more of a collision than a handshake as Dave Doeren bumped into Dabo Swinney with his right shoulder.

They went their separate ways on this November night last fall, long after Clemson chased all the red-clad fans home by inhaling the Wolfpack in the first half of a 55-10 beatdown.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers would go on to their second consecutive undefeated regular season, pushing their winning streak to 29 games. N.C. State would finish 4-8 with a mere one ACC victory (16-10 over Syracuse) in a down year for the conference.

Will Shipley's acquisition Tuesday kept Clemson's pipeline to North Carolina intact.
Will Shipley's acquisition Tuesday kept Clemson's pipeline to North Carolina intact. (Rivals.com)

Yesterday, in advance of Will Shipley's commitment to Clemson, the main big-picture takeaway was what it meant in terms of the Tigers' ongoing superiority over Notre Dame, the team that was so all-in on Shipley.

And maybe N.C. State is so far in Clemson's rear-view mirror that the Wolfpack don't even merit mention anymore. Maybe this is not just throwing them under the bus, but shifting the bus into reverse and backing over them again.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}