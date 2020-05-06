Clemson flexing its muscles in recruiting
CLEMSON | The postgame parting at midfield lasted less than a second, and it was more of a collision than a handshake as Dave Doeren bumped into Dabo Swinney with his right shoulder.
They went their separate ways on this November night last fall, long after Clemson chased all the red-clad fans home by inhaling the Wolfpack in the first half of a 55-10 beatdown.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers would go on to their second consecutive undefeated regular season, pushing their winning streak to 29 games. N.C. State would finish 4-8 with a mere one ACC victory (16-10 over Syracuse) in a down year for the conference.
Yesterday, in advance of Will Shipley's commitment to Clemson, the main big-picture takeaway was what it meant in terms of the Tigers' ongoing superiority over Notre Dame, the team that was so all-in on Shipley.
And maybe N.C. State is so far in Clemson's rear-view mirror that the Wolfpack don't even merit mention anymore. Maybe this is not just throwing them under the bus, but shifting the bus into reverse and backing over them again.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news