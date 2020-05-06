CLEMSON | The postgame parting at midfield lasted less than a second, and it was more of a collision than a handshake as Dave Doeren bumped into Dabo Swinney with his right shoulder.

They went their separate ways on this November night last fall, long after Clemson chased all the red-clad fans home by inhaling the Wolfpack in the first half of a 55-10 beatdown.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers would go on to their second consecutive undefeated regular season, pushing their winning streak to 29 games. N.C. State would finish 4-8 with a mere one ACC victory (16-10 over Syracuse) in a down year for the conference.