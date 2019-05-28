THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Spring practice ended seven weeks ago. Nine weeks remain before Clemson's football team will reconvene for the grind of August camp.

In this feature Tigerillustrated.com takes a position-by-position a pulse of things moving into the rest of summer.

Last week: Running backs, linebackers, receivers and defensive tackles.

Monday: Quarterbacks.

Today: Cornerbacks.