The latest at defensive tackle
Clemson rolled into the July 4th holiday still sitting atop college football with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Three big pieces in that class are of course 5-star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee of Damascus (MD) and four-star tackles DeMonte Capehart of Hartsville and Tre Williams of Washington (DC).
Said Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow in our Recruiting Big Board feature at the conclusion of the spring evaluation period:
A year ago, Clemson desperately needed bodies at defensive tackle because of how few scholarship players were to return to the position this offseason. No one can say the Tigers haven’t taken considerable measures to address the issue.
Nyles Pinckney received his degree in May, and we could speculate Xavier Kelly’s role this season could influence whether he comes back for his final year of eligibility. So there’s no given Clemson will actually have large (2021) numbers available at the position. Accordingly, Clemson is done for this cycle barring an unforeseen change in circumstances.
