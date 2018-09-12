Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday.

CLEMSON -- In response to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, kickoff for the Clemson vs. Georgia Southern game on Saturday has been moved up from 3:30 p.m. to noon.

As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department.



As with last season’s home opener vs. Auburn, fans are asked to make plans to arrive early, expect delays in gameday traffic and parking and exercise patience in their commute to and from campus.

Visit ClemsonTigers.com for parking and traffic information as the weekend draws closer.

Plans for the ESPN television broadcast of the game are still being determined and will be communicated once finalized.

