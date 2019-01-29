Tigerillustrated.com

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers, who improved to 12-8 overall and 2-5 in ACC play. Clemson, which is 5-3 all-time against the Panthers, handed Pitt its 19th consecutive road defeat. The Panthers have lost 16 in a row on the road in ACC play.

Reed, the Tigers' leading scorer at 19.3 points per game, enjoyed another big night, making 8 of 13 shots from the floor and 6 of 6 free throws.

CLEMSON -- Senior guard Marcquise Reed scored 26 points and Clemson rediscovered its touch from long range Tuesday night in an 82-69 victory against Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Pitt (12-9, 2-6) has lost four straight games.

Reed's backcourt mate, senior guard Shelton Mitchell, broke out of his recent slump with 14 points. Mitchell entered the game having made only 2 of his 19 attempts from 3-point range in ACC games, but was a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arc in the first half.

His four 3-pointers matched his career high and helped the Tigers to their largest lead of the game - a 28-point halftime advantage at 51-23.

Clemson made 67.7 percent of its shots in the first half, which is the highest first-half percentage in nine seasons under head coach Brad Brownell. The Tigers' 51 points in the first half also matched the most first-half points scored in the Brownell era.

Sophomore guard Clyde Trapp, who contributed to Clemson's long-range assault by making four 3-pointers, added 16 points for the Tigers, while Javan White, a graduate transfer from Oral Roberts, scored 10 points - his career best as a Tiger.

Clemson finished with a season-high 14 3-pointers and shot 51.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Freshman guard Xavier Johnson paced Pitt, which never drew closer than 17 points in the second half, by scoring a career-high 30 points, making 10 of 14 shots from the floor. Senior swingman Jared Wilson-Frame added 14 points for the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: Pitt simply can't buy a road victory. The Panthers have lost 16 consecutive ACC games away from home, but may have two opportunities to end that streak on the horizon - Pitt plays at Wake Forest (1-6) on Feb. 5 and at Boston College (2-4) on Feb. 12. The Panthers' last road victory came at Boston College on Feb. 8, 2017.

Clemson: Clemson moved into 11th place in the 15-team ACC and despite a 2-5 record kept alive flickering hopes for a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Considering the Tigers returned four starters from last year's 25-win, Sweet 16 team and were picked to finish sixth in the ACC, the Tigers haven't lived up to expectations. But with six of their remaining 11 league games set for Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers still have a chance to make some noise.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh plays host to Syracuse on Saturday in a 6 p.m. game at the Petersen Events Center.

Clemson faces Wake Forest in a second consecutive game at Littlejohn Coliseum Sunday at noon.

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel