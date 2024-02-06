Clemson gets huge road win over No. 3 North Carolina
Clemson's road trips to the Dean Dome, historically a house of horrors, have been met with plenty of misfortune.
On Tuesday night, PJ Hall and Joseph Girard had just enough to flip the script.
Behind the duo's combined 46 points, the Tigers (15-7, 5-6), which led for 38:20 minutes and never trailed, emerged victorious in Chapel Hill, 80-76.
With four seconds left, the Tigers made a stop on the defensive end and found a way to put Hall on the line to ice the game. Hall connected on both and Clemson held on for just its second win in Chapel Hill in program history.
Against Virginia, Hall experienced one of his worst outings shooting. Against No. 3 North Carolina (18-5, 10-2), the senior center ensured his shooting slump didn't last much longer.
Hall made his offensive offensive presence known, scoring a game-high 25 points on the evening in various ways. He earned tough baskets inside against Armando Bacot and connected on four three-pointers. Hall also recorded nine rebounds and three assists.
It wasn't just Hall who stepped up offensively. Once again, it was Girard who turned in an efficient outing, adding 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including a 5-of-10 clip from long range.
While Clemson didn't have similar results against the Tar Heels at home last month, Ian Schieffelin picked up right where he left off the last time the two teams met, adding 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. The Tigers finished with 13 second-chance points.
Clemson surged to a 17-4 lead to begin the evening, holding a 43-34 advantage at halftime. The Tar Heels would not tie the game in the second half until 3:58 remaining.
Bacot's 24 points and game-high 13 rebounds led UNC, while R.J. Davis and Harrison Ingram also added double figures in scoring with 22 and 11 points respectively.
The Tar Heels, who entered the evening having won three in a row from Clemson, were just 36.9-percent from the field. The Tigers were 39.7% from the floor.
The win was Brad Brownell's fourth against UNC.
Clemson, which entered the week at No. 37 in NET rankings, third highest in the Atlantic Coast Conference, will remain on the road with a Saturday date at Syracuse (14-8, 5-6). The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET tip and will air on ESPN2.
