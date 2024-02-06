P.J. Hall's game-high 25 points propelled Clemson to its second win all-time in Chapel Hill. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Against Virginia, Hall experienced one of his worst outings shooting. Against No. 3 North Carolina (18-5, 10-2), the senior center ensured his shooting slump didn't last much longer. Hall made his offensive offensive presence known, scoring a game-high 25 points on the evening in various ways. He earned tough baskets inside against Armando Bacot and connected on four three-pointers. Hall also recorded nine rebounds and three assists. It wasn't just Hall who stepped up offensively. Once again, it was Girard who turned in an efficient outing, adding 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including a 5-of-10 clip from long range. While Clemson didn't have similar results against the Tar Heels at home last month, Ian Schieffelin picked up right where he left off the last time the two teams met, adding 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. The Tigers finished with 13 second-chance points. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson surged to a 17-4 lead to begin the evening, holding a 43-34 advantage at halftime. The Tar Heels would not tie the game in the second half until 3:58 remaining. Bacot's 24 points and game-high 13 rebounds led UNC, while R.J. Davis and Harrison Ingram also added double figures in scoring with 22 and 11 points respectively. The Tar Heels, who entered the evening having won three in a row from Clemson, were just 36.9-percent from the field. The Tigers were 39.7% from the floor.

Tuesday night ended a rough patch for the Tigers which entered the evening having lost six of their last nine contests. (Getty Images)