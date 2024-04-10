BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The offers are rolling in for this highly-regarded in-state wideout.

Miami offered last fall. Georgia just jumped on board, joining Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida State, among a host of others.

He was just back in Clemson over the weekend. Then he spoke with Tigerillustrated.com.

CLEMSON GETS QUICK RETURN FROM COVETED INSTATE RECEIVER (For subscribers-only)

******************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!