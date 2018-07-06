Clemson getting closer with camp standout
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson is off to a strong start with one of the top performers at its camp last month.
Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark receiver Ze’Vian Capers competed for two workouts at a day of the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news