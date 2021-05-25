Clemson gives up seven home runs in 15-10 loss to Louisville

Adam Hackenberg added a team-high four hits for Clemson Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. (AP)

Grice led off the top of the third inning with his second homer of the game and 15th of the season, then Henry Davis and Alex Binelas hit solo homers in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score 6-6. Teodosio crushed a long two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead, then Metzinger hit a two-run homer, his second of the game, in the bottom of the fourth inning and Davis added a solo homer, his second of the game, to give Louisville the lead. After Louisville plated a run in the fifth inning, Hackenberg belted a solo homer, his second of the year, in the top of the sixth inning to narrow the Cardinal lead to 10-9. Binelas responded with a three-run homer and Levi Usher lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hackenberg grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning. Binelas led off the bottom of the eighth inning with his third long ball of the game.