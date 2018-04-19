THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson closed out its at-bat for a linebacker target with his return trip to campus last weekend.
Malvern (Penn.) Prep’s Keith Maguire brought his father and brother for a full two-day stay that culminated in the Tigers’ spring game.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news