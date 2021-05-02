 TigerIllustrated - Clemson hammers No. 4 Louisville 15-5, sweeps series
Clemson hammers No. 4 Louisville 15-5, sweeps series

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

CLEMSON -- Behind 18 hits, Clemson defeated No. 4 Louisville 15-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 by a combined score of 31-12, won their sixth game in a row and improved to 21-18 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-14 overall and 14-9 in ACC play. The Tigers handed Louisville its first three-game sweep since joining the ACC in 2015 and its first three-game sweep since 2011.

Kier Meredith added two RBIs and two of Clemson's 18 hits Sunday afternoon in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Kier Meredith added two RBIs and two of Clemson's 18 hits Sunday afternoon in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Cooper Bowman, Henry Davis and Lucas Dunn all hit solo homers in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, Clemson responded with five runs, keyed by four consecutive singles, including run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Adam Hackenberg, and Davis Sharpe's three-run homer, his third of the year.

Grice, who was 4-for-4 with two walks, hit another run-scoring single in the second inning, then the Cardinals scored an unearned run after an error in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers scored two runs without a hit to take an 8-4 lead.

After Alex Binelas belted a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning, Clemson scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth after the first two batters were retired. Bryce Teodosio crushed a solo homer, his fifth of the year, then Kier Meredith, James Parker and Hackenberg added run-scoring doubles.

Clemson added a run in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning.

Meredith, Sam Hall and Sharpe totaled two hits apiece. Hackenberg added three hits, as did James Parker.

Rob Hughes (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings in relief to earn his first win as a Tiger.

Louisville starter Luke Smith (3-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.

