The Tigers held a 55-31 lead with 12:55 left to play, appearing to leave no doubt in a rebound win after heartbreak in Durham.

Behind Hall's 25 points, Clemson escaped a second-half Lousville (6-15, 1-9) rally for its fourth ACC win, 70-64, Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (14-6, 4-5) rallied behind PJ Hall to prevent a bad dream from becoming reality.

CLEMSON -- With a Duke loss fresh on the minds of Clemson fans, a second-half collapse during Grit After Dark felt like a nightmare.

Led by the offensive efforts of Tre White, Louisville rallied back to make it a six-point game with under four minutes to go in the second half.

The Cardinals' second-half rally also came from work on the glass. Overall, the Cardinals out-rebounded the Tigers 48-29 on the evening, coming away with 17 second-chance points.

The Cardinals, which trailed 34-22 at the half, got it as close as four points, but Joseph Girard put the game on ice, connecting on two free throws with 12 seconds left to play. The Tigers finished 21-25 from the line.

On a night when Chase Hunter eclipsed 1,000 career points, his offensive presence was undoubtedly felt.

Hunter finished with 16 points, finding several different ways to score. The senior guard went 4-5 from the foul line while connecting on two three-pointers. He also added two assists on the evening.

Hunter and Hall weren't alone on the offensive end, as Girard was the third Tiger starter to record double figures.

While Girard shot just 3-12 from the field, he got to the line, going a perfect 5-5 while converting two three-pointers.

After a five-point outing against UNC in early January, Girard has put together six straight games in which he scored 10 or more.

The Tigers shot 43.1-percent from the field, but just 5-for-21 (23.8%) from long range, while the Cardinals were 34.4% from the floor, including just 2-of-20 (10%) from beyond the arc.

Ian Schiefflin added a team-high eight rebounds.

With the win, Brad Brownell moved to 6-6 all-time against Louisville.

Clemson will host Virginia (15-5, 6-3) on Saturday in a game set for a 2 p.m. ET tip. The game will air on ESPN.

